All You Need to Know for Wednesday

lots of people will be out and about tonight, trick or treating for halloween! before you head out the door... you can check for sex offenders along your halloween route. news 10's abby kirk is live in terre haute. she's there to tell us how it all works. abby? /// officials tell me it's important to take the extra step to stay safe this holiday.... google "i-n-s-o-r" ....the first link that pops up is the one you want to click on..... that's "indiana sex and violent offender registry." after you type in your address, you can see offenders in your area. it will show you a picture, exact address, and their offenses. if you want to check out this map for yourself, we will have a link to the map on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. //// trick or treating hours tonight in terre haute run from six until nine. more trick or treat times and halloween events around the valley can be found right now at wthi tv dot com. just click on "trick or treat times in the wabash valley" on the right side of our home page. /// a woman has been sentenced in a deadly shooting. ashley johnson was sentenced to "25"-years in prison for shooting "david carroll" in the chest. in september -- she pleaded "guilty" "to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. that agreement allowed all other charges to be dismissed. ///// a huge drug bust near the illinois and indiana state line. a trooper was doing a routine check of a semi trailer at a weigh station. that's when he found 220 pounds of cocaine and 64 pounds of meth. state police say the illegal drugs could be worth more then 5 million dollars. state police say the truck was headed to ohio. the driver from california is in the vigo county jail. ///// today -- a team of investigators from the national transportation safety board will be in rochester, indiana. that's in the northern part of the state. a pickup truck hit and killed three young siblings as they crossed a road to board a school bus yesterday morning. this woman -- 24-year-old "alyssa shepherd" -- was arrested. she faces three felony charges for "reckless homicide" and a misdemeanor count for "passing a school bus with the stop arm extended" -- causing injury. //// more than one hundred jobs are on the way to eastern vigo county. that's with the arrival of heathside foods at the former kellogg's plant in seelyville. hearthside specializes in snack foods and contract packaging. it has more than 20 plants across the country. //// it's almost time to fall back. "daylight saving time" ends "early sunday morning"! that means you'll need to turn your clocks back "1"-hour. it's also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and talk with your family about an action plan "in case of an emergency".