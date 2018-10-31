Clear

Occasional showers with falling temperatures. High: 66F°

A cold front moving through the area will bring scattered showers for your Halloween!

Posted: Wed Oct 31 03:34:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 31 03:42:45 PDT 2018

Wednesday: Occasional showers with falling temperatures. High: 66F° Wednesday night: Scattered showers and chilly. Low: 46° Thursday: Scattered showers continue. Detailed Forecast: A cold front moving through the area will bring scattered showers for your Halloween! At times, the rain appears to heavy and widespread. While some areas look as though they'll miss the rain around trick-or-treating time, other areas will likely see a direct hit. Plan accordingly if you're planning to hit the streets in your town! Unsettled weather looks to stick for the first few days of November.
Terre Haute
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Widespread Showers likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

