Speech to Text for Ryan Boyle

welcome back... welcome back... indiana state football team returns home saturday, they'll host south dakota... the sycamores will try to stretch their winning streak to three straight, that last time the program did that was 2014.... one of the keys to the sycamores getting back to the five hundred mark at four and four has been quarterback ryan boyle... since taking over as the starter in week three, boyle has thrown five touchdowns and just one interception. the iowa transfer is coming off his best game as sycamore...in last saturday's win at youngstown state he threw for 325 yards and 3 tds.... isu head coach curt mallory has been impressed with the way boyle has carried himself since he's arrived in terre haute! [take sot outcue: getting better and better duration:0:11] < the way he approaches work everyday. he's done that since day one. he comes out everyday and learns the system. he picked it right up and everyday saw him