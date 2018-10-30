Clear

Jim Shaw Classic

ISU men's basketball to host Rose-Hulman

Posted: Tue Oct 30 20:08:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 30 20:08:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Jim Shaw Classic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after more than a month of practice the indiana state men's basketball team will finally play a game this week... the sycamores thursday will play a exhibition game when they host rose-hulman in the jim shaw classic.... this will be the second jim shaw classic between the two schools, the sycamores won the first one in 2016, 95-36.... isu head coach greg lansing is excited these two schools have joined together for this speical game! [take sot outcue: for both of us duration:0:24] < we think so highly of rose. this is why we do it. jim shaw classic. little celebration of basketball in the community. i'm sure they aren't worrying to much about them. they are going to try and improve themselves. not going to be tampering into it. be
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Knox basketball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

October 30th Rick's Rallies

Image

Jim Shaw Classic

Image

North Vermillion football

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Next Step Recovery

Image

Terre Haute high schooler receives letter jacket

Image

Stitch-by-Stitch: Old fashioned skills in an automated world

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley