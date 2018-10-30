Speech to Text for Jim Shaw Classic

after more than a month of practice the indiana state men's basketball team will finally play a game this week... the sycamores thursday will play a exhibition game when they host rose-hulman in the jim shaw classic.... this will be the second jim shaw classic between the two schools, the sycamores won the first one in 2016, 95-36.... isu head coach greg lansing is excited these two schools have joined together for this speical game! [take sot outcue: for both of us duration:0:24] < we think so highly of rose. this is why we do it. jim shaw classic. little celebration of basketball in the community. i'm sure they aren't worrying to much about them. they are going to try and improve themselves. not going to be tampering into it. be