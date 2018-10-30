Clear

North Vermillion football

Falcons face Attica in sectional title game

Posted: Tue Oct 30 20:07:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 30 20:07:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for North Vermillion football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome welcome welcome welcome back.... playing high school football late into october has been nothing new for north vermillion..... from 2011 to 2015 the falcons won four sectional championships in five years.... the falcons were praciting this afternoon getting ready to try to bring home the programs sixth sectional title friday when they travel to attica to face the red ramblers.. north vermillion has won seven straight, one of their victories during the streak was over attica 27-22 during week six.... not many on the current falcons roster were apart of the teams last sectional three years ago, these new guys want to experience want its like to win a sectional title! [take sot outcue: prove who we are duration:0:19] <<oh we want it bad. to not have it past two years. my class has never been apart of a championship at north vermillion. we want to get it done. coach always says legacy in past are there own. so we have to start our own legacy. i think that's what we want to do. set our own legacy and prove who we are.>>
