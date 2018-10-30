Tuesday Late Forecast

Clear

Posted: Tue Oct 30 19:51:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 30 19:51:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

on my fox 10...> [take sot name: natpop duration:0:04] tonight a chance of showers before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1am and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. south wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday showers. temperature falling to around 56 by 1pm. west southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
