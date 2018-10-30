Speech to Text for Next Step Recovery

americans died 72-thousand more than more than 72-thousand americans died from drug overdoses in 20-17. that's according to the centers for disease control and prevention. it's just one of the many statistics "next step recovery" in terre haute is trying to fight. next step recovery is a faith based program. it aims to help people overcome their addictions. today program officials gave indiana lawmakers a tour. leaders gave an update on recent legislation in the battle against the drug epidemic. lawmakers say they're putting more federal money toward