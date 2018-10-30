Speech to Text for Terre Haute high schooler receives letter jacket

a terre haute high school student received a special honor today. the garrett sands kindness project presented alonso horsley with a letterman jacket. garrett sands died earlier this year at a house party. since then garrett's mother jayna sullivan has created the kindness project. it's dedicated to doing special things around the community in garrett's honor. garrett mentored tonight's honoree. that's why it means something extra special. [take sot duration:0:25] <"kind of glad to know that i'm actually apart of something that should be a legacy of garrett sands. you always got to start with someone. i'm just glad to be the one to light the torch." "when i found out that he is the one that they had chosen to receive the jacket i just thought it was perfect."> the garrett sands kindness project has already done several great things in the community. they include hosting blood drives and community cleanups. we'll have a link to the garrett sands kindness project on our website. w-t-h-i-tv dot