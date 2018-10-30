Speech to Text for Stitch-by-Stitch: Old fashioned skills in an automated world

election. in a generation full of technology...it seems many old-fashioned skills have fallen by the way side. sewing is now a trade considered nearly obsolete. an artistry lost in an era of outsourcing and computers. but there's one terre haute company that can't use automation. they rely on hand-made. business is booming , but there simply aren't enough fingers to keep up...."stitch by stitch" [take pkg name: stitch by stitch part 2 outcue: this company's bottom line duration:2:09] < walking into this manufacturing plant may seem like a step back in time. ....handmade is a dying art... at glas-col in terre haute, dozens of workers hand-stitch custom heating mantles to be shipped worldwide. hand..made....litterally. an old skill that's still in great need here. but there's one big problem for the company. their workforce is aging. debbie clark's been sewing for glass-col for 34 years. dixie king....32. both learned how to sew in high school and from family. but as more and more schools around the country drop home ec classes...many companies that rely on the vintage skills are hurting for workers. ...it's harder and harder to find people who know how to hand sew or know how to machine sew. it's kind of a dying thing... phyllis bales supervises the second floor sewers at glas- col. she says business is growing so fast...they can't find "hired hands" to keep up with demand. ...we're trying any kind of avenue that we can to try to develop people's skills and to get them to stay... ....we're trying to hire every day.... dave templeton is president at glas-col. he says they're setting records the last few years. more and more pharmaceutica l and pharmaceutical and industrial companies want these hand-made mantles from terre haute. but as society shifts to automation...his company's left searching for workers. ...it's just an area that isn't trained anymore in school..... at this company...a quarter of the workforce has been here 20-plus years. 10 workers for longer than 3 decades. and as these hand sewers reach retirement...it's getting harder and harder to replace them. ....to teach someone to hand sew a product doesn't happen real quickly. it can be a couple of years before they're really proficient at some of the more complex items we make.... phyllis bales has been doing her part here for the last 34 years. she says they'll continue to change recruiting and training at the plant. trying to revive a dying skill set...to keep up with this company's bottom line.> you'll find glas-col at 7th and hulman in terre haute. celebrating