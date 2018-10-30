Speech to Text for Drivers react to $5 million drug bust on I-70

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's scary and it's scary and i'm glad they caught whoever it was to take the drugs off of our streets. vigo county police found five million dollars worth of drugs near a local interstate. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were discovered at the weighing station near the indiana-illinois border. that's after state police officers noticed a few things were out of place in one of the semi trucks they were checking. authorities arrested a man from bakersfield, california. he faces charges for dealing and possession of narcotics. news 10's sarah lehman is live where the drug bust took place. she has more on how people in the community are reacting. patrece.. earlier today the federal motor carrier saftey administration along with indiana and illinois state police were doing a training to brush up on their skill when it comes to traffic stops and checking semi trucks. that's when one state trooper found what they're saying is one of the biggest drug bust's they've seen. [take pkg outcue: why is it there? duration:1:18] < a lot of things were traveling on interstate 70 throught the day today. one of those things was this semi truck. the back of it -- filled with more than five million dollars worth of drugs. "no we're not talking a little bit of contra band /// the contraband was 220 pounds of coacine and 65 pounds of methamphatimine." ames says one of the troopers was doing a routine inspection when he noticed a few red flags. first, the drivers driving log had been unplugged multiple times. so, it couldn't trace where he was driving -- or how long he had been driving. the trooper also noticed the seal on the trailer was different then on the shipping papers. 'he went through the trailer and at that time he located five bags that had illegal contraband in it." it's a big win for state police. it's a big win for people in the community too. when lori frey a west terre haute resident heard about the drug bust... "that's scary...that's really scary" she says she's glad the police work hard to keep things like this off the streets. "it's scary and i'm glad that they caught whoever it was to keep the drugs off our streets and our communities and our kids hands." frey says it's something she thinks about when she's driving on the interstate "it makes you wonder everytime you pass a semi whats in it and where's it going and why is it there?"> state police told us the semi was coming from california and headed to ohio. they say the driver is in the vigo county jail and the truck is getting impounded. live at vigo county weigh station sarah lehman news 10. back to you.