Clear

3rd and Maple billboard supports shooting victim

Posted: Tue Oct 30 15:40:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 30 15:40:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

event. a billboard in terre haute now pays tribute to the pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims. the electronic sign at 3rd street and maple avenue now includes a special message. it says .... "unite in prayer for pittsburgh." 11 people died in the shooting on saturday. six others were hurt. police arrested robert bowers as the suspect in the shooting. it's considered the deadliest attack on the jewish
Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

Need for blood donations at all-time high

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley