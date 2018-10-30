Speech to Text for 3rd and Maple billboard supports shooting victim

event. a billboard in terre haute now pays tribute to the pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims. the electronic sign at 3rd street and maple avenue now includes a special message. it says .... "unite in prayer for pittsburgh." 11 people died in the shooting on saturday. six others were hurt. police arrested robert bowers as the suspect in the shooting. it's considered the deadliest attack on the jewish