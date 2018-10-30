Speech to Text for Crisis intervention training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local law enforcement are spending the week getting a different kind of training. they're partnering with mental health services for a week's worth of crisis intervention training. the progam features talks about p-t-s-d.. trauma..autism and other disabilities. guest speakers who have lived with depression.. anxiety.. and bipolar disorder will also be at the sessions. organizers say it's a way for law enforcement to act as first responders. [take sot outcue: for our community."duration:0:15] "these individuals being able to do their job effectivly.. efficiently and like i said with confidence understandng that they have the information to make the right decisions um it's allowing them to do their jobs better and it's allowing us to provide better care for our community." this is the third time for this