Speech to Text for Crawford County Election Security

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

com. election officials are working to protect your vote. next tuesday... is election day. precautions are certainly on the minds of election officials in one local county, that's after a virus impacted one of its systems. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us what's happening to make sure things run smoothly. [take pkg outcue: socduration:1:49] < "it's been one month since a computer virus hit here at the crawford county clerk's office. that virus struck just as early voting began. now while the virus had no effect on voting, the clerk's office is being extra cautious this election." a computer virus caused havoc in the crawford county clerk's office earlier this month. payroll and other financial records were affected. however the counties voting records were not. "there's always concern no matter what you do. nothing is foul proof. and we immediately had those systems checked." county clerk fayrene wright says safety measures have been put in place to ensure voter security. that begins with keeping voting booths off of the internet. "the machines themselves are static. no one has control over those either but us or the election judges in the polling place." those votes are kept under lock and key. however to transmit those results the office must connect with the state through an internet connection. "we have a federal agency that's scanning our election system. we are having our computers scanned weekly to make sure there is no undue activity." wright says getting all the measures in place is a long process. one her office takes seriously. "we have been talking months ago about what we needed to do not only to ensure the voters that we were secure, that they're ballots were going to be counted and counted correctly." a process that wright says is on going. "there's people out there that are doing nothing but trying to get into any system they can. all we can do is just make it harder then what the other guy is." "currently there are twelve thousand five hundred registered voters here in the county. in crawford county, gary brian news 10." >