Local woman asks for help after typhoon devastates Saipan

group of u-s islands" is recovering "after a massive typhoon". "typhoon yoo-too" hit "the northern mari-ah-na islands" last week. "sigh-pan community school" is in the capital of the islands. it's one of many places devastated by the storm. [take vo name: ann's n drive] "a woman from washington, indiana" teaches at the school. "jessica williams" talked with us over the phone. she told us.. "the school" has a lot "of water" and "wind damage". it may take up to "6"-months to get power restore to the entire island. "williams" told us.. "the people on the island" always seem to pull together to get through "tough situations". ///////// [take sot name: ingest news outcue: was being bombed. duration:0:17] ////// "one of our teachers at the school has her mother-in-law staying with her. and she's 85 years old. and she said this is the second worst thing, next to world war ii, that was here, when the japanese occupied the island and it was being bombed." /////// "williams" is behind "a big fundraising effort" to re-build the damaged parts of the school. we'll tell you "what needs repaired".. and "how you can