Speech to Text for When will be the best night for trick or treating? Kevin explains

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1am and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. south wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday showers. temperature falling to around 56 by 1pm. west southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. wednesday night showers likely. cloudy, with a low around 45. north northeast wind around 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.