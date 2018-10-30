Clear
Ashley Johnson sentenced

Posted: Tue Oct 30 14:24:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"a vigo county judge".. hands down a "25"-year "prison sentence". "ashley johnson" received that fate today. "johnson" is accused of shooting "david carroll" in the chest. "johnson" was originally facing "8"-charges.. including: "murder". "in september".. she pleaded "guilty" "to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury". "that agreement" allowed all other charges "to be dismissed". "news 10" is told.. "johnson"
