Speech to Text for Police find hundreds of pounds of drugs in massive bust

end of january. hundreds of pounds of drugs.. were discovered "at the in-dot scale facility" this afternoon. that's right at the indiana - illinois border. and that's today's "top crime alert headline". "news 10" received a call "about the bust" around 12-30 this afternoon. news 10's "sarah lehman".. is "live".. from the weigh station.. where the massive amount of drugs were confiscated. "sarah"... //////// susie. the federal motor carrier safety administration.. along with the indiana and illinois state police were here at this weigh station today for training. one of those officers were doing a routine check on a truck that came through.. when he noticed a few things out of place. this semi truck was coming from "california" and headed to "ohio" when it stopped at the weigh station. while searching the truck.. officers noticed a few red flags. those red flags led them to "2"-hundred pounds of cocaine and "65"-pounds of meth. indiana state police master trooper "matt ames" says the illegal drugs have a street value of "5" to "6" point "5"-million dollars. ames says the officers are just happy to get these kinds of things off the streets. [take sot outcue: reaching the publicduration:0:10] //////// "when the trooper did finally locate it he jumped out of the vehicle you could tell that he was very excited knowing that he's doing a good job and keeping the drugs from reaching the public. " ////// ames tells us the driver is in the vigo county jail. the truck will be impounded. coming up on news 10 @ 6.. i'll have more on the training the officers were going through that led to the bust. live at the vigo county scales.. sarah lehman news 10. back to you. //////// "a vigo county judge"..