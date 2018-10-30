Speech to Text for Local leaders respond to Alorica closing

nearly "300"-people will soon "be without jobs". that's after "alorica" announced.. it would be closing its doors in the coming months. it's a story we 1st brought you yesterday "on news 10". news 10's "alia blackburn".. continues our coverage for you now. she spoke "with some city and county leaders" today. she has more.. on why local leaders.. are "not" losing hope ////////// [take pkg outcue: we have no choiceduratio n:1:24] <*nats of newscast introducing alorica closure* in just a few short sentences... "it's a gut punch to any community leader." "it's almost that we've become immune to this." news broke of more jobs -- leaving vigo county... *nats of newscast again* for some -- this is éà vu.. last january -- sony d-a-d-c laid off nearly 400 people at its terre haute location. now -- customer service group "alorica" -- says they're packing up shop.. taking around 300 jobs with them. "both alorica and sony were kind of a job market that maybe has outdated itself.. sony with the blu ray and alorica with the call system." with new businesses moving into the area -- like "saturn petcare"... and even new jailer positions now open at the vigo county jail... city and county leaders say they're focusing on opportunity... "there are jobs that are out there, but that doesn't necessarily mean there's qualified candidates for that job..." leaders hope to continue the push of investing in workforce training -- and helping people gain quality skills for today's jobs.. while the loss of alorica is a setback -- local leaders say they aren't giving up on the community. "we've been on a massive decline, not a steady decline, but we're really racing to the bottom, and we will pull out of this... we have no choice."> //////// "alorica representatives".. told "news 10".. the last call at the terre haute location will be "on december 31st". they plan to be out of the building by the