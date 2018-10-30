Speech to Text for New company takes over Kellogg's building

///// also new for you at "5".. "a new business".. plans to bring "life".. back to a vacant plant "in eastern vigo county". and "jobs" to boot! news 10's "lacey clifton".. is "live".. with "what plans a taking shape". "lacey"... /////// i'm here live in seelyville at the former kellogg's plant. if you'll remember earlier this year-- there were talks to bring a pet food manufacturer to the property. that fell through-- but now-- another company has taken interest in this location. hearthside food solutions bought the property earlier this month. that's according to online records. the company is a food .. and packaged contract manufacturer. it specializes in snack bars, cookies, crackers, and other foods. hearthside recently entered an agreement to take over another food packaging company. hearthside is based in chicago-- and owns more than 20 plants in the u-s. now let's talk jobs-- officials say up to 150 new positions could be coming to the area. and jobs aren't the only thing that could be coming to vigo county. coming up on news 10 at six-- we'll talk about what this company is looking to invest in the project. reporting live in seelyville... lacey clifton .. news 10. ////////