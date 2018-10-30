Speech to Text for New jail study released

i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday, october 30th. //// part "2".. of a study "on the vigo county jail".. highlights "more recommendations" to fix on-going problems. it's a story we 1st brought you "as breaking news" "on new 10 at midday". news 10's "rondrell moore" is "live" in our newsroom. he explains.. "what that study says". //////// susie, the study comes just days before the county is supposed to give a timeline of what it'll do to solve jail overcrowding. this study offers a few options for the county to consider. first, it recommends creating a committee for case management. it also takes a look at the county prosecutor's office. it suggests re-considering how leaders staff the office. the study also mentions evaluating how the "pre-trial" work release system operates. finally, it goes into a more detailed description of just how big the "new" jail should be. it says "527" beds is the recommendation over the next "30"-years. this means it may not begin by being that size. now you can see the full version of the newest part of the jail study by visiting our website.. that's w-t-h-i t-v dot com. susie, back to you.