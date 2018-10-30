Speech to Text for Kellogg’s plant sold to Hearthside LLC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

New for you this midday. The Kellogg's facility in Seelyville has been sold according to Vigo County's online property records. Hearthside Food Solutions has purchased the Kellogg's plant and the sale closed on October 10th, that's almost 10 years to the day when the Keebler Corporation bought this same property from Indy Bake Properties. Hearthside's website says the company is a contract manufacturer for the world's premiere food companies. Hearthside also calls itself the leader in nurtition bars and healthy snacks. We've got a call into the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation. We'll let you know if they have more information on what's planned for the site in Seelyville.