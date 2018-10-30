Speech to Text for Phase two of jail study released

Phase two of jail study released Part two of vigo county's jail study is complete and available for you to check out online. the county paid r-j-s justice service nearly 100-thousand dollars to complete an assessment of the jail and the county's criminal justice system. in part one, r-j-s recommends building a 530 bed jail. in part two, r-j-s says vigo county doesn't have to build a jail to that capacity all at once. part two makes the entire report 188 pages in length. you can see it all for yourself on wthi-tv dot