Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Tue Oct 30 09:27:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 30 09:28:59 PDT 2018
a mix of sunshine and clouds for the afternoon - highs still look on track to make 70. and if you're doing halloween stuff - tonight is looking better than tomorrow night. becoming mainly cloudy tonight, with a low at 58. showers possible after midnight; and lasting into the day tomorrow. highs for your halloween get to 61; with widespread showers through the day.
Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
