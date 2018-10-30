Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a mix of sunshine and clouds for the afternoon - highs still look on track to make 70. and if you're doing halloween stuff - tonight is looking better than tomorrow night. becoming mainly cloudy tonight, with a low at 58. showers possible after midnight; and lasting into the day tomorrow. highs for your halloween get a mix of sunshine and clouds for the afternoon - highs still look on track to make 70. and if you're doing halloween stuff - tonight is looking better than tomorrow night. becoming mainly cloudy tonight, with a low at 58. showers possible after midnight; and lasting into the day tomorrow. highs for your halloween get to 61; with widespread showers through the day. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets. downtown will be buzzing on friday night. our guest tells us all about what a mix of sunshine and clouds for the afternoon - highs still look on track to make 70. and if you're doing halloween stuff - tonight is looking better than tomorrow night. becoming mainly cloudy tonight, with a low at 58. showers possible after midnight; and lasting into the day tomorrow. highs for your halloween get to 61; with widespread showers through the day. now.. here's a quick check of "your" a mix of sunshine and clouds for the afternoon - highs still look on track to make 70. and if you're doing halloween stuff - tonight is looking better than tomorrow night. becoming mainly cloudy tonight, with a low at 58. showers possible after midnight; and lasting into the day tomorrow. highs for your halloween get to 61; with widespread showers through the a mix of sunshine and clouds for the afternoon - highs still look on track to make 70. and if you're doing halloween stuff - tonight is looking better than tomorrow night. becoming mainly cloudy tonight, with a low at 58. showers possible after midnight; and lasting into the day tomorrow. highs for your halloween get to 61; with widespread showers through the day. a mix of sunshine and clouds for the afternoon - highs still look on track to make 70. and if you're doing halloween stuff - tonight is looking better than tomorrow night. becoming mainly cloudy tonight, with a low at 58. showers possible after midnight; and lasting into the day tomorrow. highs for your halloween get to 61; with widespread showers through the