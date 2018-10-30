Clear

Arrest made in late night stabbing

uvenile accused of stabbing another juvenile

Posted: Tue Oct 30 06:51:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 30 06:51:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

breaking breaking news - just in to the news 10 newsroom within the past few minutes. terre haute police chief ryan adamson tells us an arrest has been made in a monday night stabbing. it happened at around 10 last night at 19th and putnam. officers found a juvenile in the street that had been stabbed. another juvenile was arrested for the stabbing. adamson says the victim's
