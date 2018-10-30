Clear

Voting machines cause headache for some

Some early voters in Vigo County say they are frustrated. That's after some seniors say the election machines were changing their votes. Officials say this isn't the case. In fact, user error is what officials say has caused the confusion.

and vote! some early voters in vigo county say they are frustrated. that's after some seniors say the election machines were changing their votes. officials say this isn't the case. in fact, "user error" is what officals say has caused the confusion. news 10's abby kirk joins us live at the "vigo county annex" to explain. jon, alia.... we often forget about early voting ballots for the "elderly" and the "disabled" who rely on others for help. the technology can be quite difficult for some to navigate. that's why officials want to make sure "you" feel comfortable when casting "your" ballot. "kevin berry", with the vigo county clerk's office walked me through how to operate the voting machines. he says "you" have the option to magnify the screen...using the "plus" and "minus" buttons. instead of using your fingers---- "styluses"...are also available to make the selection process a bit easier... and, if you need help...he says it's okay to ask. that is what election judges are there for. [take sot duration:0:17] <"everybody can ask poll workers...judges specifically. they can't look at your ballot, but they can help guide you from the screen. uh, get assitance from a family member. i'm not sure the legality of people who can and can't help you there. but, ya you can have assistance there "> "berry" says once you are finished, the machine creates a paper ballot that you can use to double check everything is "correct." on another note,"today" 6 more early voting sites have opened across indiana. i'll let know those locations in the next half hour.
