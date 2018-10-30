Speech to Text for First Friday-Delicious Downtown Nov. 2nd

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

delicious downtown head downtown for a delicious dinner at one of our many locally owned restaurants. view some art at the free galleries. have some family fun while learning about food at the children's museum and library. start your holiday shopping at this month's sponsor campbell creek artisan shops! friday, november 2, 2018 at 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm edt facebook: downtown terre haute 232-2391