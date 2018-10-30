Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
All You Need to Know for Tuesday
Tuesday, October 30th
Posted: Tue Oct 30 04:09:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 30 04:13:06 PDT 2018
Terre Haute
Overcast
50°
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
48°
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 46°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45°
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
50°
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Casey
Broken Clouds
52°
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
50°
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
50°
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Warm & Windy Tuesday
Planner
Temps
Most Popular Stories
85 face charges after Vincennes Police Department drug sweep
Alorica to close their Terre Haute location, leaving 285 people out of work
Mom accused of removing her three-month-old son's feeding tube, killing him, asks for public defender
'They sound like little kids on the playground... I'm sick of it!'
Woman arrested for kicking deputy
Missing Indiana woman found dead
Vigo County man accused of child molestation receives a trial date
Police investigate armed robbery
Feds seeking approval to pursue death penalty
Polio-type illness reaches Indiana and Illinois
Latest Video
All You Need to Know for Tuesday
Police investigate armed robbery
Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and warm. High: 70°
CASA holds trunk or treat event
Tornado alley moving toward the Wabash Valley
Kevin is keeping an eye on the Halloween forecast
Korean War vet receives honors 60 years after service
The Stand Against Hate Vigil in Terre Haute
Vigo County School Corporation holds another round of meetings
South out for revenge
In Case You Missed It
Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil
Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting
Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida
Need for blood donations at all-time high
Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works
Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts
Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids
Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies
Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley
Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute