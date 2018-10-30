Clear
Police investigate armed robbery

News 10 is working to get more information from THPD

Posted: Tue Oct 30 03:36:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 30 03:36:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

breaking news from overnight - terre haute police are investigating an armed robbery. it happened just after two this morning. this is at the phillips 66 located at 25th and 8th avenue. that's on terre haute's north side. at this time, police are not releasing further information. of course - we'll bring you more as it becomes available both on air and on line at wthi tv
