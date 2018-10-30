Speech to Text for Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and warm. High: 70°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

doing halloween stuff - tonight is looking better than tomorrow night. becoming mainly cloudy tonight, with a low at 58. showers possible after midnight; and lasting into the day tomorrow. highs for your halloween get to 61; with widespread showers through the day. the time now is ?? in mixing sun and clouds for the first part of your tuesday - with a high today at 71. if you're doing halloween stuff - tonight is looking better than tomorrow night. becoming mainly cloudy tonight, with a low at 58. showers possible after midnight; and lasting into the day tomorrow. highs for your halloween get mixing sun and clouds for the first part of your tuesday - with a high today at 71. if you're doing halloween stuff - tonight is looking better than tomorrow night. becoming mainly cloudy tonight, with a low at 58. showers possible after midnight; and lasting into the day tomorrow. highs for your halloween get to 61; with mixing sun and clouds for the first part of your tuesday - with a high today at 71. if you're doing halloween stuff - tonight is looking better than tomorrow night. becoming mainly cloudy tonight, with a low at 58. showers possible after midnight; and lasting into the day tomorrow. highs for your halloween get to 61; with widespread showers through the mixing sun and clouds for the first part of your tuesday - with a high today at 71. if you're doing halloween stuff - tonight is looking better than tomorrow night. becoming mainly cloudy tonight, with a low at 58. showers possible after midnight; and lasting into the day tomorrow. highs for your halloween get to 61; with widespread showers through the day.