Speech to Text for CASA holds trunk or treat event

children in vigo county got to enjoy all the treats of a halloween celebration, without any of the tricks. they were able to go to a community "trunk or treat" tonight. casa.. or court appointed special advocates hosted the event tonight. people who came out got hot dogs.. popcorn, and of course lots of candy. the best part was it was all free. casa workers say it was a great way to be involved in the community. "just have some fun and enjoy the season and the beautiful weather. and learn about casa and what we do in the community and celebrate kids." several of the trunks at tonight's trunk or treat belonged to vigo county workers and casa