Speech to Text for Tornado alley moving toward the Wabash Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they don't creep open. tornadoes are a risk all year 'round. now... a new study shows the wabash valley might be seeing more of them. storm team 10's brady harp explores how "tornado alley" is moving east. [take pkg outcue: socduration:1:18] <more tornadoes for the wabash valley? a recent study by northern illinois university shows that the infamous "tornado alley" is on its way east. brady: "many know tornado alley as this area highlighted in blue. so texas oklahoma and missouri. now as we've been moving through the last couple of decades scientists have found that the number of tornadoes spinning up in this region is decreasing while more tornadoes are spinning up to the east and that includes this area highlighted in orange so illinois, indiana the wabash valley is seeing more dangerous tornadoes." more tornadoes spinning up east puts the wabash valley in more danger. more people and homes are in the east - so more people will be at risk for dangerous weather. from 1991 to 2010 - ilnois was the state with the 6th highest amount of tornadoes on average - more evidence for tornado alley moving to the east. it should be clear more tornadoes are still spinning up in the west - but that number is decreasing. over the last few decades tornadoes are forming farther east including the wabash valley. why is this happening? scientists aren't sure. this means residents of illinois and indiana need to be more aware of the potential for strong tornadoes all year. in terre haute - brady harp - storm team