Speech to Text for The Stand Against Hate Vigil in Terre Haute

family and friends people in the wabash valley also gathered tonight to mourn those eleven people gunned down in their place of worship. a "stand against hate" vigil took place on the vigo county courthouse steps. news 10's heather good was at the service. she's live in downtown terre haute with more on the group's message. several people showed up for the vigil tonight... and they were all asked to ponder a simple... but powerful question. why does it take a tragedy to bring us together? [take pkg incue: nats:singing outcue: "...have to deal with." duration:1:29] < nats: singing "we shall overcome." covered: lori henson, vigil organizer says, "you kind of feel shock at first and feel like the next thing is to want to do something." dozens gathered on the vigo county courthouse steps as a visible sign of support to their jewish friends and nieghbors. the candlelight vigil was organized by a group called wabash valley in solidarity. many here... are still processing the devastating news 11 people were murdered in a pittsburgh synagogue simply because of their faith. brent silver, attends local jewish congregation says, "that could have been my synagogue. that could have been my church. that could have been my home or my school." henson says, "people with really hateful extreme views feel like they're emboldened to take action based on hateful ideas and hateful emotions and i've been troubled by that and... covered: i'd like to bring our country back to a place where we feel like there are boundaries for how we should treat each other." organizers hoped this would be an opportunity for healing -- a powerful force for good. still... many are grappling with the violent reality that there are people out there who want to do them harm. silver says, "one of the other congregations i attend is more secure and sometimes there's locked doors and sometimes there's a police presence. unfortunatly that's the world that we live in right now and until we change hearts and minds, that's the reality that we have to deal with."> organizers tell me they want this community to be known as one that is kind and welcoming. they say it's up to all of us to make that happen. live in terre haute, heather good,