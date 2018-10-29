Clear
Vigo County School Corporation holds another round of meetings

Posted: Mon Oct 29 19:43:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 29 19:43:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

you had another opportunity to share your concerns with the vigo county school corporation. school corporation leaders held more community conversations tonight. news 10 stopped by the meeting at meadows elementary. that's where we talked to dr. tom balitewicz. he says it's important for the community to have input in plans for the corporation. [take sot outcue: as we canduration:0:06] "we want to gather as much information, have as much input from stake holders as we can." leaders are specifically looking for input on the corporation's strategic plan.
