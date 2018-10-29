Clear
South out for revenge

Braves to rematch with Castle in sectional title game.

evening.. the terre haute south football squad is hoping what goes around comes around.. the braves will be out for some revenge this friday night.. south will be in a rematch in the sectional championship.. tim herrin's squad travels down to castle for a title bout with the knights.. these two teams faced off week one of the season.. castle handling terre haute south with relative ease.. 42-14 the final in that video you're seeing.. but this south squad is much different than it was at the start of the season.. the braves played a lot of very close games against some good football teams.. and senior k-c bender says that's prepared them to win a sectional championship.. [take sot outcue: looking to show that. duration:0:22] <<we've had our trials with all of our games and everything. especially playing them week one and how they did us and everything. we have to come back ready and give them what they did to us. just another game to show them that since the first game of the year, we're a completely different team. we had a lot of players in that game that was their first game of varsity experience, most of our defense. everybody is pretty much a whole year more experienced than they were before. so we're just coming back looking to show that.>> the braves are one of just four valley teams left in the indiana high school football tournaments.. sullivan.. north vermillion and north central are also looking for sectional titles on friday night.. keep it with sports 10 all week as we
