Danny Tanoos has hearing scheduled

against danny tanoos. former vigo county schools superintendent danny tanoos will appear before a judge on november 14th. that's according to online court documents. tanoos faces charges of bribery. they tie directly back to the vigo county school corporation. the marion county prosecutor says tanoos granted contracts in exchange for favors. last week lawyers for tanoos asked the court to dismiss those charges. they argued the claims listed in the probable cause are not bribery. officials previously scheduled a pretrial hearing for november 21st. a jury trial