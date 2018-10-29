Speech to Text for Alorica in Terre Haute is set to close

new news 10 has learned new information about the closure of a terre haute business. we're told around 285 alorica employees will lose their jobs. it's a story we first broke for you on news 10 at 6. news 10 spoke with alorica representatives. they say the company will have its final call december 31st. officials hope to be out of the site by the end of january. alorica representatives released a statement. they called the closure a hard decision. they said changing business trends led to the closure. we've placed the full statement on our