PetValu Thanksgiving

storm team 10. > november is a month of giving.. and "pet valu" is asking you to give back to pets in need. they're hosting the 7th annual "thanks for giving." it's an event where stores collect food and supplies for pets in need. the supplies go to local shelters. they'll be collecting things like food.. blankets.. and other items to help these homeless pets. [take sot name: 08:30:01,24 outcue: until they get adopted." duration:0:13] "it's really cool to see our uh energies benefit actual animals that we know and help out those volunteers and shelter rescue partners that commit so much time and energy to keeping these animals alive and safe and comfortable until they get adopted." [take vo name: continues] money is also appreciated. donations can be made at your local pet valu store throughout the month of
