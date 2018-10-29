Clear

Getting your home ready for cold weather

Posted: Mon Oct 29 16:13:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 29 16:13:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it's starting to get colder out there. and some of you are going to start turning up the heat pretty soon. but before you do that-- you want to make sure you aren't racking up the bills too. storm team 10 chris piper explains how you can save some money this winter. [take pkg incue: as temperatures drop outcue: soc duration:1:23] < as temperatures drop, you're always looking for ways to save money on that heating bill. and if you're looking for places to trim money loss -- look at your windows. "so you'd be surprised how often we overlook windows and doors, but the main thing you want to do is just make sure that your weather stripping around your doors is not falling apart." brandon pittenger owns window world in terre haute. he says it's the simple things that make the difference. "we forget to lock them sometime and if you have an older house, that top sash, especially on double hungs will want to just sag down a little bit sometimes, and you might not even notice it, but you might go into a room and feel that it's freezing and low and behold, your windows open." but sometimes, it's not just inside the house we should be looking at. it's outside too. "outside the home, you "outside the home, you really wanna look for gaps. if you have around your brick mold, or your trim on the outside of your windows, if you have some spaces that are created over time, just take some caulking and seal that up." pittenger says, by taking action now, you'll be starting the next season off on a better foot. "depending on how you weatherproof your house, you know, get ready for winter, it's gonna make a big difference on your energy costs. if you don't wanna be spending a lot of money, you're gonna be putting a little more time and effort into the prep of your house before winter hits." and by doing so, you'll be warm when mother nature comes knocking, and you'll save money on that energy bill. in terre haute, chris piper,
