Lit candle to blame for weekend fire

Lit candle to blame for weekend fire

Posted: Mon Oct 29 16:06:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 29 16:06:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

i'm lacey clifton for news 10."> local fire officials are warning people about hazards.. after a weekend fire. in a news 10 update... today -- investigator, norm loudermilk told us a candle likely started the fire. the fire happened at a house on lafayette avenue early yesterday morning. one person had burns due to the fireand had to go to the hospital. loudermilk told us... in this case the person went to bed and forgot to blow out the candle. he says it's important to never leave burning candles unattended. [take sot outcue: safe about thatduration:0:08] especially in the holiday season, we're lighting them for the mood effect, but we really need to make sure we're safe about that. loudermilk also stressed the importance of having working smoke detectors. if you can't afford one, the terre haute fire department may be
