Speech to Text for No more negative campaign ads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

around the corner. and one woman has had enough with the negative political ads. now--she's doing something about it. [take sot outcue: say stop it! duration:0:04] "for all the candidates that are running these kinds of ads i say...stop it!" news 10s sarah lehman caught up with her today. sarah joins us now in the studio to share why she made an ad of her own. [take studio name: sarah] we all know the political campaign advertisements that happen every election year. we get used to hearing politicians talk about who they're running against. and why you should vote for them. but -- one local woman has had enough -- and she's letting people know she's serious. [take pkg outcue: as if you cannot vote" duration:1:22] < political ads are everywhere this time of year. televison, radio and even on social media. it seems like you can't get away from them. one local woman is saying enough. "you don't even hear what they're saying anymore just the dut dut dut dut dut you know and i just got sick of it. meet linda messmer. she lives in brazil, indiana. she's tired of what she calls negative, mean spirited and hateful political advertisments. "they sound like little kids out on the play ground. you're a liar no i'm not you're a liar are not am too are not am too." so she took it upon herself to put her own adviertisment out there. "i'm not a politician i'm not running for any office. i'm a proud american citizen and i've voted in every election since i've been able to vote." she says to her it seemed like the only way to get the word out that people are tired of these things. "there's a lot of ads out there that are good but uh you kind of forget about them because of the constant birage of hate. and i thought...i've got to find a way to get away from this" she says a lot of people she talks to say they just aren't going to vote when they hear all the negative ads...but she says that isn't the answer. "if you will not vote it can have the same affect as if you cannot vote."> [take studio name: sarah] messmer says she wants two things from this ad. one: she wants the politicians to listen to the people and to be nice to each other and two she wants people to get out and vote. if you want to hear her full ad you can go to our website that's w-t-h-i-t-v