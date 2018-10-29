Speech to Text for Dozens arrested in Knox County drug bust

police are working to make the area safer with a massive drug bust... officers arrested about 5 dozen people today.. and they're not done just yet. good evening and thanks for joining us. police are calling this "operation hallo-clean." different agencies have been working together on this investigation for more than a year. news 10 bureau chief gary brian spoke with the knox county prosectuor today. he joins us now live with what's happened in this massive investigation. [take live name: gary] this list sent to news 10 from the vincennes police department lists 85 people they intend to charge. arrests are still on-going at this hour. these arrests deal with drug dealing. the specific charges include dealing meth, dealing cocain, and dealing perscription drugs. police are arresting 74 of the people on the list on felony charges.. 11 people will be summoned to court... that brings the total number of people involved in this investigation to 85. helloclean was a joint effort between the vincennes police department, the knox county prosecutor's office and the f-b-i. today i spoke with knox county prosecutor dirk carnahan. he says through the he says through the joint operation, officers have arrested around 60 people. carnahan says these arrests help break down the generational drug problem in knox county. [take sot outcue: not ok in this county. duration:0:10] it's become accepted in some sub communities or in some famalies. and so this is kind of a step towards letting people know that no, it's not ok in this county." [take live name: gary] today's arrests wrapped up a 19 month long investigation. live in vincennes, gary brian news