Speech to Text for A rainy Halloween? Kevin explains

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly clear, with a low around 45. south southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. tuesday mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. south wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. tuesday night showers, mainly after 2am. low around 56. south southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 45. south southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. tuesday mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. south wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. tuesday night showers, mainly after 2am. low around 56. south southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 45. south southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. tuesday mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. south wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. tuesday night showers, mainly after 2am. low around 56. south southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 45. south southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. tuesday mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. south wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. tuesday night showers, mainly after 2am. low around 56. south southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.