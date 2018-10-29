Speech to Text for Nearly 80 blighted buildings torn down in Sullivan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

another one "bites the dust". nearly "80"-blighted buildings have been torn down "in the city of sullivan'. as news 10's "lacey clifton" found-out.. it's about "more".. than knocking down eyesores. ///////// [take pkg incue: "i'm here in sullivan... outcue: soc duration:1:43] < "i'm here in sullivan, indiana where behind me, are the remnants of a blighted home. after talking with city officials, they tell me knocking out houses like these, serves many purposes." what a lovely home... "i believe it was about six years ago it caved in." sullivan resident crystal hayes says this home was condemned 15 years ago. the condition of it getting worse by the year. luckily, the city's blight elimination efforts are knocking out the eye sores. "about five houses on this street have been tore down and it needed to be done." sullivan mayor clint lamb says blight elimination is something he's passionate about. he says there's many benefits from doing it. "you get these spots of cancer in your neighborhood and they just expand. it's a terrible feeling, it really devalues the community. it also just kills the spirits of a community." "besides being ugly to look at, these blighted homes can actually increase crime in a community. that's why sheriff clark cottom says it's important to get these guys knocked down." "we have had calls for meth labs inside an abandoned house. we've also had calls of trespassing. sometimes we'll even have people who will hide stolen merchandise." while hayes says her side of town doesn't worry her, she's glad to see the city take a proactive approach to keep her streets safe and quiet. "the rougher parts of sullivan and stuff if that's really going on, it needs something to be done, yes, the houses being torn down." "now this isn't the last blighted home that's planned to be knocked down before the end of this year. sullivan mayor clint lamb tells me there are still a few more on his radar to knock out before the end of 2018. reporting in sullivan, indiana, i'm lacey clifton for news 10. "> ///////