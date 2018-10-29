Speech to Text for Accused child molester in court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are already "serving their sentences". "a man".. facing "child molesting charges".. will go to trial "in february". "randy dean" entered "a not guilty plea" this morning. he's accused of fondling and touching a child under the age of "14". "a judge" ordered.. that he have "no" contact with the victim. "dean" is set to go to trial "on february 25th". he could face "2"-to-"12"-years.. "if" convicted.