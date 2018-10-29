Speech to Text for Final suspect in child death could change his plea

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

resulting in death". the 4th and final suspect "in a child death case".. may soon "change his plea". "9"-year-old "cameron hoopingarner" weighed just "15"-pounds when he died "in 20-17". "hoo-bert kraemer" recently returned to court. that's when "a judge" ordered "a pre-sentence investigation". he also set the case "for a possible change of plea hearing" "for november 16th". details of that agreement have yet to be released. "3"-others were arrested in this case.. and are