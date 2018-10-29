Speech to Text for Woman accused of killing her child gets trial date

could be added. a vigo county mom.. accused "in her son's death".. is now requesting "a public defender". "tabetha smith" will return to court "on november 12th". that's when she'll find-out.. "if" she's eligible "for a public defender" to be appointed to her case. "terre haute police said".. smith's "3"-month-old son "die from severe dehydration" in april. officials reported.. that several medical professionals "demanded" that she put her son's feeding tube back into place.. but that never happened. "smith" is facing charges "of neglect of a dependent..