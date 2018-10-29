Speech to Text for Shooting complaint leads to arrest

////////// "an investigation".. into "a greene county hostage situation".. hostage situation".. ends with "1"-arrest. "brian byrd" now faces charges "of intimidation" and "pointing a loaded firearm". those stem from an incident "on saturday" in newberry. "police say".. "byrd" fired a shot from a handgun toward another person. when "police" tried to interview "byrd" about the complaint.. he refused to come out of his home. "a hostage negotiator" was called in.. along with a number of other agencies. "byrd" eventually "agreed to exit his home". "additional charges"