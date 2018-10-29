Speech to Text for Monday raids lead to the felony arrests of 74 people

at 61. breaking news... as a major drug sweep arrests 85 people. that's according to vincennes police chief dustin luking. police called it "operation hallo-clean." raids took place at 6:30 this morning, leading to the felony arrests of 74 people. police summoned 11 others to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. the arrests culminated a 19 month-long investigation. vincennes police, the f-b-i, indiana state police and the knox county prosecutor's office teamed up to make "operation hallo-clean" possible. we'll