Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Community Conversations to help VCSC continues

The meeting begins at 6:30 PM

Posted: Mon Oct 29 07:32:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 29 07:32:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Community Conversations to help VCSC continues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ignored". another round of community meetings regarding vigo county schools is taking place tonight. school officials want input from "you" on areas schools nee to grow. news 10's abby kirk is live outside the vigo county school corporation. she's there to walk us through why these meetings are important. abby? jon, alia.... school officials tell me the turnout for these community conversations have been quite low.... just about 2 names have been on the attendance sheet" at each session. school leaders say, they are doing this for the community's benefit. "teresa stucky" is the principal of stucky" is the principal of sugar grove elementary. she says it's important that "everyone" feels like they have a say. [take sot outcue: in the communityduration:0:14] "i believe its really important for us to work as a team and have the same goals in mind. by having these conversations we can determine what the community feels is important and then hopefully have their support as we work towards those goals in the community." the round of sessions is happening at 6-30 tonight. i'll tell you "where" straight ahead. reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news the hospital with burns. school officials want input from "you" on concerns and the future of schools. the vigo county school corporation is holding another round of community meetings. and -- that's where is find news 10's abby kirk. abby, what do we need to know? alia, tonight at 6-30, people have *another* chance to voice their concerns to the vigo county school corporation. the corporation is holding another round of community meetings. at these meetings, people will have the chance to interact with teachers and staff from vigo county schools. now, take a look at your screen. these are the times and locations you need to know. 6-30 to 8 tonight.... *hoosier prairie elementary*, *lost creek elementary*, and *meadows elementary* .... ...are the schools hosting the community conversations.... this will be the "4-th" round of meetings offered so far. school leaders say they hope the attendance will go up... we'll have a list of times and locations on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. reporting in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. back to
Terre Haute
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
A sunny and mild Monday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Conversations to help VCSC continues

Image

Terre Haute Leadship Conference, Thursday Hulman Memorial Student Union at ISU

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunny, calmer. High: 61°

Image

pumpkin works last day

Image

war memorial

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

One injured in trailer fire

Image

Blood Donations Needed

Image

Vigil Planned, Locals React

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help