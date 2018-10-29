Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Monday

the suspect accused of killing 11 people at a pennsylvania synagogue appears in court this afternoon. robert bowers is charged with 29 federal criminal counts, including a hate crime. that's for obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs. federal prosecutors are seeking approval to pursue the death penalty. vigils were held around the country over the weekend, mourning what's thought to be the deadliest attack on a jewish group in u-s history. /// hoosiers are encouraged to honor the victims of the shootings in pittsburgh. indiana governor eric holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff. that's until sunset wednesday. /// another way you can honor the victims is by attending a vigil this evening. a "stand against hate candle light vigil" is planned for this evening at 6:30. a group called "wabash valley in solidarity" is organizing the vigil. it will be held outside the vigo county courthouse. all are encouraged to come out and support the jewish community. continuing coverage is straight ahead at the top of the hour on cbs this morning. you'll hear from rabbi alvin berkun. he's the synagogue's rabbi emeritus. he explains how they're working to heal after the deadliest attack on the jewish community in u.s. history. /// another story we continue to follow that's been making national headlines ... more than a dozen package bombs were sent to prominent democrats. the man charged with that crime will be in court early this afternoon. cesar sayoc is charged with five federal crimes. they include illegal mailing of explosives and threats against a former president. /// happening today - a clay county man will receive the purple heart. u.s. senator todd young will present the honor to "paul lucas" of poland, indiana. that's along with other service medals. the ceremony happens from three until 3:30 this afternoon at the clay county courthouse. /// a house trailer was destroyed by a sunday morning fire. and as of this morning - a causes has yet to be determined. it happened around six yesterday morning in the 23 hundred block of lafayette avenue on terre haute's north side. city fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital with burns. /// tonight at 6-30, people have *another* chance to voice their concerns to the vigo county school corporation. the corporation is holding another round of community meetings. at these meetings, people will have the chance to interact with teachers and staff from vigo county schools. now, take a look at your screen. these are the times and locations you need to know. 6-30 to 8 tonight.... *hoosier prairie elementary*, *lost creek elementary*, and *meadows elementary* .... ...are the schools hosting the community conversations.... this will be the "4-th" round of meetings offered so far. school leaders say they hope the attendance will go up... we'll have a list of times and locations on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. /// starting tomorrow - you'll have six more early voting locations here in vigo county. here's a list of those locations on your screen. these voting centers do operate at different times. we have all that information and more on our website. wthitv.com. /// saturday's powerball jackpot drawing resulted in two big winners. one ticket was sold at a manhattan deli. lottery officials say the deli ticket matched all six numbers for a $688 million jackpot. the other ticket was sold at a convenience store in the small town of redfield, iowa. /// you could say the boston red sox hit the jackpot! they're waking up world series champs! they beat the los angeles dodgers 5-to-1 last night in l-a to clinch the title. steve pearce was named world series m-v-p. this was the team's fourth championship this century.